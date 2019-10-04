Upfiring Market Cap Hits $613,667.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and RightBTC. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $613,667.00 and $4,041.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00191039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.01014101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089935 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, COSS and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

