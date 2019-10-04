Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

URBN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,073. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 376,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 133,802 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

