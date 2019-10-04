US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $92.18. 78,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,326. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,611,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.