US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,895. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

