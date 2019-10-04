US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 15,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $562,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,301 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

