US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 76.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 78.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 633,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 47,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,950. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

