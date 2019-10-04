US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $745,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

