US Bancorp DE Sells 1,011 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 226,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 257,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

