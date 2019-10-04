US Bancorp DE Sells 2,409 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 384.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

