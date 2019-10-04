US Bancorp DE Sells 4,865 Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

IFGL stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,570. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5785 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

