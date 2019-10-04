US Bancorp DE Sells 634 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HNI were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

