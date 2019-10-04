US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,588. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

