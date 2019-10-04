US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USFD. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in US Foods by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

