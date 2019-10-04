USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, USINAS SIDERURG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

USINAS SIDERURG/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,488. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $942.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

