USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

USNZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

USNZY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $942.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

