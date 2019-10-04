Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370,664 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,752,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Uxin by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UXIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $6.00 price objective on Uxin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of UXIN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 4,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,241. The stock has a market cap of $736.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Uxin Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

