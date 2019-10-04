ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. ValiRx shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 8,835,074 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

