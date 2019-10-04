Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $247,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 469,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.52. 5,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,316. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

