Valor Token Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and $561,096.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038788 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.05428813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.