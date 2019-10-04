ValuEngine Downgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 304,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,454. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $355,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,581 shares of company stock worth $939,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,003 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 604,766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 996,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.