ValuEngine Downgrades EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) to Sell

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EACO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. EACO has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

In other EACO news, CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $33,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $54,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

