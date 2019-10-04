ValuEngine Downgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Strong Sell

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 14,992,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,288. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

