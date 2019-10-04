ValuEngine Downgrades Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) to Strong Sell

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLKGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Telkom SA Ltd ADS alerts:

OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $$18.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.