ValuEngine Lowers IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Strong Sell

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMPUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,083. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

