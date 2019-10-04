ValuEngine Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Sell

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

