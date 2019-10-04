ValuEngine Upgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to “Buy”

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of DBX remained flat at $$19.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,313. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $166,909.99. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock worth $1,956,472. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

