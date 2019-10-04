ValuEngine Upgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IPSEY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

