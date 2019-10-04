Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 109,046 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AlarmCom worth $213,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 40.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

