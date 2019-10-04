Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 159,519 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Gildan Activewear worth $222,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 725,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 349,750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 156,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,361. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

