Vanguard Group Inc. Has $219.62 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Argo Group worth $219,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

