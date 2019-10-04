Vanguard Group Inc. Has $233.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $233,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvid Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,430,000 after acquiring an additional 963,616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 193,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 13,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,135. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

