Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 106,021 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,051,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.91% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $232,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,726. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

In other news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $234,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $143,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $868,678. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

