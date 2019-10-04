Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 67,273 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,510,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PolyOne worth $235,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

POL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 21,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,381. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

