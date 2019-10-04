Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 676,928 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.41% of Zillow Group worth $226,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 149,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.23 and a beta of 0.87. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

