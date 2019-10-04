Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,082,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.87. 252,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $161.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

