Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,094 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,368.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

