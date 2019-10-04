Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.50 ($102.91). The stock had a trading volume of 153,759 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €81.77 and a 200-day moving average of €57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14. Varta has a 12-month low of €24.30 ($28.26) and a 12-month high of €94.80 ($110.23).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

