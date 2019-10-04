Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,095. Ventas has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.