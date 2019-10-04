Verasity Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Verasity has a market cap of $944,844.00 and approximately $885,184.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019389 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

