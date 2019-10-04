Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.48. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

