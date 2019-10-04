Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

DPZ traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,604. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average of $259.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.