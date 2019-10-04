Verge Tops One Day Volume of $2.52 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and $2.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00696364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,974,366,539 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Bittrex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Gate.io, Crex24, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Bitfinex, Binance, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

