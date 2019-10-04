Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter worth $174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter worth $32,534,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. Corecivic’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

