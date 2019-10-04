Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Cimpress by 350.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

