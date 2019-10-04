Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 357,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

