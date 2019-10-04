Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,181 First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

