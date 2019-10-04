Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Veritiv worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritiv by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 42.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

