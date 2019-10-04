Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6.4%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.34, 856,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 565,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Veritone alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 194.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Veritone by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Veritone by 78.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the period. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.