VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 287%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

Several research firms have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.