Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,256 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000.

HYLS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $48.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

